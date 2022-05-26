Doral Academy student taken into custody after allegedly making threats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A student at a South Reno school who authorities said made threats toward others was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Doral Academy of Northern Nevada on Butch Cassidy Drive around noon on May 25, 2022. Deputies met with staff and investigated the incident. They took one student into custody who was then booked into the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on one count of making threats or conveying false information of terrorism.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged threats.

No weapon was involved or brought to campus, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened one day after the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is crediting other students for notifying school staff about the threats. “These students should be lauded for their actions,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement.

