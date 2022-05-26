RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.

The resident told investigators that they confronted a male who was stealing property from their home and shot him during the incident. The male who was shot was taken to Renown where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

