Advertisement

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.

The resident told investigators that they confronted a male who was stealing property from their home and shot him during the incident. The male who was shot was taken to Renown where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
Reno man dies after 75-foot fall in Alpine County

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Doral Academy student taken into custody after allegedly making threats
Sculpture to be created with trash removed from Lake Tahoe will take the form of a bald eagle...
Lake Tahoe trash to be turned into bald eagle sculpture
Jason Trevino, Chief of WCSD Police
WCSD School Safety
WCSD Police talk safety after Texas shooting