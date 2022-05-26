Advertisement

Rising from the ashes: Fundraiser to support woman battling back after crash

Felicity Cueva goes through a rehabilitation session as she recovers from a 2019 motorcycle...
Felicity Cueva goes through a rehabilitation session as she recovers from a 2019 motorcycle crash.(Ryland Creates)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Felicity Cueva has been selected to be the beneficiary of this year’s Niemeyer and Friends Crawfish Boil. The annual event is co-hosted by Alta Vista.

Felicity was left badly injured in a motorcycle crash in 2019. Since then she’s been working to recover. In June she will achieve a major goal and graduate from McQueen High School in Reno. She hopes to eventually become a trauma counselor.

“Felicity has a large fire in her,” said Felicity’s mother, Veronica Cueva. “We actually think that she’s a phoenix because she did actually catch on fire during the accident, had burn marks, lost some of her hair. She’s been, basically, since the accident, rising from the ashes.”

The Crawfish Boil takes place Saturday, June 4 at Rancho San Rafael Park in the Middle Pavilion. For $10 you will get all-you-can-eat crawfish along with games, raffles, and a live auction. You can find more information and buy tickets here.

You can learn more about Felicity’s story here.

