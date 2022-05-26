On-ramp closed at West McCarran and EB I-80 as NHP investigates fatal rollover

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash at the on-ramp at West McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Interstate 80.

According to troopers, the driver of a black GM pickup truck is dead after rolling over on the on-ramp around 3:25 a.m. Thursday. The on-ramp is partially blocked while responders conduct their investigation.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the ramp. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Fatal crash on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (KOLO/Tony Burchett)

#BREAKING Fatal rollover crash: IR-80 E/B at west McCarran on-ramp. Single vehicle (black GM pickup), single occupant confirmed deceased. On-ramp partially blocked for investigation. #DriveSafeNevada — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 26, 2022

