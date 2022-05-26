Advertisement

On-ramp closed at West McCarran and EB I-80 as NHP investigates fatal rollover

NHP is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed on person on eastbound Interstate 80 at...
NHP is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed on person on eastbound Interstate 80 at the w. McCarran on-ramp on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(KOLO/Tony Burchett)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:57 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash at the on-ramp at West McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Interstate 80.

According to troopers, the driver of a black GM pickup truck is dead after rolling over on the on-ramp around 3:25 a.m. Thursday. The on-ramp is partially blocked while responders conduct their investigation.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the ramp. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Fatal crash on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Fatal crash on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(KOLO/Tony Burchett)

