Nevada killer held on death row since 2003 dies at hospital

This undated Nevada state prisons photo shows Timmy "T.J." Weber, a 48-year-old convicted...
This undated Nevada state prisons photo shows Timmy "T.J." Weber, a 48-year-old convicted murderer who was sentenced in 2003 to be executed for killing his girlfriend and her teenage son. Weber died May 18, 2022, at a hospital in Las Vegas after he was moved in custody from Ely State PrisoN. Weber was found guilty of killing Kim Gautier and her 15-year-old son, Anthony Gautier, sexually assaulting Gautier's daughter and attacking another teenage son with a baseball bat.(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 48-year-old convicted murderer who was sentenced in 2003 to be executed for killing his girlfriend and her teenage son died last week at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Nevada prison officials said that Timmy John “T.J.” Weber died May 18. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed pending results of an autopsy.

Weber was among 61 inmates on Nevada’s death row before he was moved in custody from Ely State Prison to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center.

He was found guilty of killing Kim Gautier and her 15-year-old son, Anthony Gautier, in 2002; sexually assaulting Gautier’s daughter; and attacking another teenage son with a baseball bat.

