Western Nevada motorcycle fatalities rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local agencies are seeing a sudden rise in serious motorcycle crashes. There have been four major crashes in Reno in the past month... three of those were fatalities.

One thing most of these incidents have in common: They are single-vehicle accidents, no other motorists or vehicles are involved They are the end result of individual choices.

“A lot of high speeds involved in these crashes,” says Lt. Michael Browett of the Reno Police Department’s Traffic Division. “We’re seeing intoxication or otherwise being under the influence of controlled substances in a lot of these crashes. and we’re also seeing a lot of aggressive behavior.”

Browett says you can see examples almost any day on local roadways. motorcyclists acting as if they are bulletproof daredevil

“That’s really what we are seeing a lot of. And it’s not to say there aren’t a lot of skilled riders out there. Our area is too dense. Our roads weren’t designed to handle those speeds at all, There’s too much going on,”

Following a big increase in fatalities in 2020, Reno applied for a grant to increase enforcement. They’ve run several of those operations already and issued a lot of citations.”>

But Browett hopes to change behaviors in other ways.

The skills one needs to safely operate a bike, he says, can get rusty during a long layoff for the pandemic or just the winter.

There are classes for those needing a tune-up on those skills. check the websites for TMCC and Western Nevada Community College. Demand is high.

But ultimately it comes down to choices. “Every time you sit down on your motorcycle just really think; How am I going to make this a safe ride? What choices am I going to make so that I get from point A to point B safely so that it can do it again.”

