Lake Tahoe trash to be turned into bald eagle sculpture

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The votes are in! Trash collected from Lake Tahoe will be turned into an art installation in the shape of a bald eagle holding a trout.

More than 1,200 votes were cast in the sculpture contest hosted by Tahoe Fund and Clean Up the Lake. The bald eagle holding a trout won the most votes over the Sierra Nevada red fox and Lahontan cutthroat trout.

“This contest was a great way to make every person who voted part of the Clean Up The Lake story,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “All three of these endangered animals call Tahoe home and serve as an important reminder that we need to take care of the lake — for each other and for them.”

The art installation will be created from some of the 25,000 pounds of trash removed from the lake during a year-long scuba clean-up project.

“Over the past year, our dive team collected over 12 tons of litter. The artists are going to have some really interesting pieces to work with as they create their next masterpiece,” said Colin West, founder and executive director of Clean Up The Lake. “What I’m most excited about though is that this sculpture will be a lasting reminder of the importance of the effort each of us need to take to prevent litter from reaching the depths of Lake Tahoe.”

The art installation called ‘Surfaced’ will be created by internationally recognized artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova with production by the art agency Building 180.

Once complete, it will become a permanent art installation at the new Tahoe South Events Center set to open in early 2023.

