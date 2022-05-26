Kiosks dispending sunscreen added in Reno-area parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Kiosks dispensing sunscreen have been installed at five parks in the Reno and Elko areas.

The kiosks are part of the Nevada Cancer Coalition’s Sun Smart Nevada program and were donated by the Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute. Each will be supplied with SPF 30 sport sunscreen protector.

The new kiosks are at:

Reno Sports Complex, 2975 N. Virginia Street in Reno

Deer Park Pool, 1700 E. Prater Way in Sparks

Bowers Mansion Pool, 4005 Bowers Mansion Road in New Washoe City

North Valleys Splash Park, 8085 Silver Lake Road in Reno

Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, 782 Country Club Dr. in Elko

Since Sun Smart Nevada launched in 2015, more than 100 sunscreen dispensers have been placed in schools, parks, pools and other locations throughout the state.

The coalition said dermatologists recommend using SPF 30 broad-spectrum sunscreen before heading outside and again every two hours, or more frequently if swimming, playing in water or sweating. Other ways to protect the skin include wearing long sleeves and pants, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses, seeking shade and avoiding peak sun hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s really important that children develop good sun habits, especially living in our environment,” Dr. Whitney Hovenic, a dermatologist at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute, said in a statement. “So much of the damage that leads to skin cancer actually occurs before the age of 18. I am a huge advocate of going outside, but you just need to protect your skin with sunscreen.”

More information: https://www.nevadacancercoalition.org/sun-smart-nevada.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.