Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada’s GOP race for governor

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A former U.S. senator is making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor.

Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo’s stands on key conservative issues during a debate Wednesday night. He also characterized Lombardo, who heads the Las Vegas police department, as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Lombardo urged Heller and other primary candidates to follow the former president’s lead and embrace his nomination in the June 14 primary.

With early voting beginning Saturday, Lombardo says he leads in the polls, has raised the most money and has Trump’s blessing. He said, “For all practical purposes, this primary is over.”

