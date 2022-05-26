Getting to Regional only thing on Nevada baseball team’s mind

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada travels to San Diego for the 2022 Mountain West Baseball Championship, and a shot at an automatic bid into its second-straight NCAA Tournament, this week.

The Pack, the No. 2 seed at the four-team, double-elimination tournament, opens play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 3 San José State. All games will take place at Tony Gwynn Stadium on the campus of San Diego State.

All Nevada games will be broadcast locally in Reno on Nevada SportsNet, livestreamed on the Mountain West Network, and carried over the airwaves at 94.1 FM/1450 AM CBS Sports Radio. John Ramey and Jesse Kurtz will be on the livestream call, with Scott Galetti on the radio call.

NEVADA AT THE MW CHAMPIONSHIP

Nevada will play in its eighth Mountain West Championship this week, seeking its first tournament title.

The Pack is 9-14 all-time at the event, and has made the title game once (2016). Since joining the conference in 2013, Nevada has appeared in every edition of the championship tournament.

AGAINST THE FIELD

Nevada won the season series against each of the other three teams in this week’s tournament field (UNLV, San José State, Air Force). The Pack went 4-2 against both San José State and Air Force, getting a three-game home sweep of each of the two teams, and took two of three from UNLV in Las Vegas in the only series between the teams this season.

Against Thursday’s opponent, San José State, the Pack swept three games at Peccole Park from March 11-13, outscoring the Spartans, 46-25. But San José State would take two of three in the Bay Area just over a month later, sandwiching a 14-3 Nevada win with victories of 6-5 and 9-2.Over the six games against the Spartans, standout performers for Nevada included Landon Wallace (.476, 10-for-21, 11 RBIs), Pat Caulfield (.444, 12-for-27, six RBIs, six SB), and Josh Zamora (.360, 9-for-25, two HRs, six walks).

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Nevada is not only playing for its first Mountain West Championship crown this week, but also for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. A berth into the NCAA Tournament would be the second in a row, and sixth overall, for the Pack (1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2021).

NON-CONFERENCE PREPARED THE PACK

Nevada is headed into postseason play next weekend as, arguably, the Mountain West’s most prepared team.

Through May 22, the Pack has played the sixth-most difficult non-conference schedule in the country, according to the NCAA’s non-conference strength-of-schedule rankings, and has a non-conference RPI of 40, tops in the Mountain West.

Nevada’s non-conference slate this season has included games against Oregon State (RPI 2), at Arizona (38), at UC Santa Barbara (39), at Grand Canyon (44), and at Arizona State (97).

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.