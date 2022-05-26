Advertisement

Final episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ airs Thursday

In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a...
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank, Calif. The program won outstanding entertainment talk show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 19 seasons and 64 daytime Emmy awards, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is saying goodbye.

Thursday will be the final show.

DeGeneres said, “As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

But her next challenge is still up in the air. She might just relax for a bit, though DeGeneres herself admitted that’s not her style.

The stand-up comedian turned actress was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay in 1997. A few years later, she started “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

There have been some bumps along the way, including reports last summer of a toxic work environment.

But DeGeneres said the drama isn’t why she’s ending the show, calling her staff her “family and best friends.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
A court rules that former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York...
Court rules Trump must answer questions under oath in N.Y. investigation
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Man rushed to school to help, learned stepdaughter died