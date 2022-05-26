Energy/Energía: The latest permanent exhibit at The Discovery Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum has opened it’s newest exhibit. Energy/Energía gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the future of sustainable energy .

The bilingual exhibition provides a hands-on experience and how clean energy can impact our planet if used as a major alternative. Energy/Energía was made possible through a generous grant from Tesla.

Patrick Turner, Chief Advancement Officer at The Discovery shared what an exhibit like this can provide to the community,

“We know the future of energy generation storage and use is going to have to change in order to help the planet survive, and so this exhibition helps people understand the things we can do individually and professionally to help make that happen,” Turner said.

The museum will be open seven days a week starting this Memorial Day until Labor Day.

