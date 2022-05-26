Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond

A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By Alex Browning
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WSVN) – A horse in Florida is back on solid ground after falling into a pond.

It was a scary sight for Ricardo Alonzo when he arrived at his Southwest Ranches property Wednesday morning and found his mare, Daisy, stuck in a pond.

She was unable to get out on her own, so Alonzo and a group of first responders with Davie Fire Rescue got to work.

“The pond that’s here, probably 10 to 15 feet deep,” Battalion Chief Aneel Mehra said. “It had a very deep shoreline, so the horse was unable to get out.”

It took several hours and several attempts as Daisy tried to get her footing along the steep ledge.

“We tried to throw ropes to get her and we managed to get her to a corner,” Alonzo said. “It took a couple hours to get her out.”

Mehra said Daisy was eventually able to gather herself with enough energy to get out of the pond. She had only minor injuries from the ordeal.

Daisy was checked out and treated by a vet and was eventually reunited with her young offspring.

Officials say the horse is in good shape, much to the relief of her owner.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate