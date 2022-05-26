Burglary, credit card fraud suspects sought

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding suspects in a vehicle burglary on Spooner Summit.

The victim parked on Spooner Summit on an unspecified day and went for a hike when someone broke into her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The burglar or burglars took a wallet and credit cards, which were used several times in Reno and Carson City.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to park in well-lit areas, to lock vehicles and to not leave valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Sgt. Craig Lowe at 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitnss.com.

