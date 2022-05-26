Advertisement

Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

(WHSV)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against an attorney.

The attorney represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Wynn’s lawyers on Tuesday gave The Associated Press a settlement document that included a statement from Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom.

Her statement retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018. The settlement amount was blacked out in the document.

A federal judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday. Wynn is now 80 and lives in Florida. His statement declared the matter fully settled.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

Casino Fandango's Rockin' Ribfest.
Casino Fandango’s Rockin’ Ribfest returns this weekend
Aerators
Roto-Aerators
Food Allergies
Food Allergies
Surveillance camera in retail store
Organized retail theft not a victimless crime