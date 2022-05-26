Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against an attorney.

The attorney represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Wynn’s lawyers on Tuesday gave The Associated Press a settlement document that included a statement from Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom.

Her statement retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018. The settlement amount was blacked out in the document.

A federal judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday. Wynn is now 80 and lives in Florida. His statement declared the matter fully settled.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)