Sparks man identified in fatal Lyon County motorcycle crash

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Lyon County on May 15, 2022.
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Lyon County on May 15, 2022.(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The motorcyclist who died in a crash in Lyon County has been identified as a Sparks man.

The crash happened Sunday, May 15, 2022 around 3:15 p.m. on SR-341 near Lousetown Road.

Investigators said 58-year-old John Thomas Hays was heading south on SR-341 on a black 1998 Yamaha motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and hit the right side guardrail.

Hays was thrown from the motorcycle, Nevada State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this crash, you are asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500997.

