RFD wants to remind the public to discard smoking materials properly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There have been back-to-back apartment fires in just the last week, both were caused by smoking and materials not being extinguished properly. The Reno Fire Department is urging smokers to be mindful and put out cigarettes and other smoking materials the right way.

The apartment fires that happened last week could have been prevented as both incidents were caused by cigarettes being thrown out in planters. Smokers should discard cigarettes in a non-combustible material. It should be deep enough so any ashes can’t blow out and heavy enough that it can’t tip over. Dousing a cigarettes in either sand or water is also highly recommended.

Fire Marshal, Tray Palmer shared the danger of smokers being complacent with their habit can bring,

If you discard a cigarette or any smoking material inappropriately and it does cause a fire, it’s not just you. We saw with these two apartment fires it affects neighbors too and we have eight people that are displaced on Saturday. It’s important if you do smoke think about other people as well… not the just safety of you, but the safety of others too,” Marshal Palmer said.

The National Fire Protection Association reports one in twenty house fires start from smoking. Reno Fire also shared the dry weather is an added risk. Put smoking materials out correctly, not just on the side of the road where they can blow into vegetation.

For more information of fire safety tips and smoking, click here.

