Report of weapon near Sparks school not substantiated

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County School District school police quickly investigated a report of someone with a weapon near Katherine Dunn Elementary School, the school district said.

It turns out the subjects had a toy gun or game gun on Wednesday afternoon at the school between Sparks and McCarran boulevards.

Reports of a weapon were unfounded, the school district said.

School was not disrupted and no Code Yellow lockdown was issued.

The school district praised Sparks police and school police for their quick response following the Texas school shooting.

