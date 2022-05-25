Reno woman in e-scooter accident worried about safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holly Pearl was heading home around 1 a.m. on May 14th, when she hit someone on an e-scooter.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Fourth St. and North Sierra St.

“The most traumatizing part is watching the head hit the windshield because you do immediately see blood. It might not be a lot, but you see it,” Pearl said.

“It’s horrifying, it’s like a horror movie that you don’t want to be a part of.”

Even though it was a green light, and she had the right of way, Pearl still feels shook up.

“Everybody’s like, it’s not your fault, you weren’t at fault. It will be okay, everything will be fine,” she said.

“And I said ‘yeah, but I hurt somebody’ and that’s the most traumatic thing.”

The Reno Police Department and REMSA immediatley responded to the scene. The rider of the e-scooter was taken to the hospital to recieve treatment.

But it took Pearl and the officers a couple hours to finish the report. Peal says they don’t have a way to categoize an e-scooter incident.

“It took them three different times, two different officers, two different phones to try to get this information in there because it’s not even in their system to pull it up,” Pearl said.

Another e-scooter incident happened nearly one week after Pearl’s, involving a police department vehicle. No citations were issued in either accident which raises the question of e-scooter and vehicle safety.

“The best thing we can do is educate,” Lt. Michael Browett of the Reno Police Department said.

“Bicyclists and e-scooters fall under the same set of laws, you have to obey the rules of the road.”

The City of Reno is in the middle of trying to create safer lanes for bicycles and e-scooters on Virginia St.

“When they have their own lanes and their own areas to exist in, it helps create buffer spaces,” Browett explained.

It’s called the Micromobility project and will make Virginia a one-way street from Liberty to Fifth. The city hopes it will be finished by the end of this week.

But Pearl doesn’t think it’s enough.

“They need to abide by those laws or receive the proper citations,” she said.

