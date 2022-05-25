Advertisement

Markleeville woman killed in crash along State Route 88 in Gardnerville

Law enforcement investigates a deadly crash along SR-88 in Gardnerville.
Law enforcement investigates a deadly crash along SR-88 in Gardnerville.(Nevada State Police)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gardnerville, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, is releasing information about a deadly crash in Gardnerville. According to Nevada State Police, troopers were called to mile marker 3 along State Route 88 around 4 p.m. on May 15, 2022, for a report of a vehicle upside down in the river.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford pickup was heading south when she applied her brakes and veered off the road. The truck reportedly hit the rear of the vehicle in front of it before striking a fence, sending it into the west fork of the Carson River where it overturned.

The driver, 62-year-old Genie Kelly Baruh of Markleeville, was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

Young woman looks to become Reno's sixth female Eagle Scout.
A Girl on a mission to become Reno’s next female Eagle Scout
There have been back-to-back apartment fires in just the last week, both were caused by smoking...
RFD wants to remind the public to discard smoking materials properly
How to talk to your kids about the Texas school shooting
How to talk to kids about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash on Bently Parkway in Gardnerville,...
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Douglas County