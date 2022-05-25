Markleeville woman killed in crash along State Route 88 in Gardnerville

Gardnerville, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, is releasing information about a deadly crash in Gardnerville. According to Nevada State Police, troopers were called to mile marker 3 along State Route 88 around 4 p.m. on May 15, 2022, for a report of a vehicle upside down in the river.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford pickup was heading south when she applied her brakes and veered off the road. The truck reportedly hit the rear of the vehicle in front of it before striking a fence, sending it into the west fork of the Carson River where it overturned.

The driver, 62-year-old Genie Kelly Baruh of Markleeville, was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.

