Advertisement

Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced

Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man who allegedly provided fentanyl to two high school students in Reno who overdosed in January 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jesse “Kay” Arevalo 31, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Arevalo will also get 10 years of supervised release.

Local and federal law enforcement began the investigation in February 2020 after the deaths of the students.

Witnesses identified Arevalo as the source of the pills that caused the deaths, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The investigation showed Arevalo had two apartments to store and sell M30 pills containing fentanyl and cocaine. In April 2021, the DEA seized about 6,631 counterfeit M30 pills and bricks of cocaine weighing 4.1 pounds from a storage unit he leased.

From about November 2019 to February 2020, Arevalo allegedly used students at a southeast Reno high school to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl pills, on his behalf.

Co-defendant Francisco Navarro-Delgado, who was indicted with Arevalo, is scheduled to be sentenced late Wednesday afternoon.

“Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the primary driver behind the exploding number of drug-related deaths nationwide,” DEA Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to target individuals—from the wholesale distributor or the local street dealer—to bring justice to these victims and their grieving families.”

Th U.S. Attorney’s Office pledged to hold those distributing fentanyl responsible.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

Pandemic could be affecting children's speech development.
Pandemic could be affecting children’s speech development
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff to honor Texas shooting victims
Lamar Adams has been booked into the Washoe County jail and is facing open murder charges
Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of girlfriend
The scene of a fatal rollover on I-580 near College Parkway on Friday, May 20, 2022.
NHP: Driver in fatal Carson City rollover not wearing seatbelt