Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man who allegedly provided fentanyl to two high school students in Reno who overdosed in January 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jesse “Kay” Arevalo 31, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Arevalo will also get 10 years of supervised release.

Local and federal law enforcement began the investigation in February 2020 after the deaths of the students.

Witnesses identified Arevalo as the source of the pills that caused the deaths, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The investigation showed Arevalo had two apartments to store and sell M30 pills containing fentanyl and cocaine. In April 2021, the DEA seized about 6,631 counterfeit M30 pills and bricks of cocaine weighing 4.1 pounds from a storage unit he leased.

From about November 2019 to February 2020, Arevalo allegedly used students at a southeast Reno high school to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl pills, on his behalf.

Co-defendant Francisco Navarro-Delgado, who was indicted with Arevalo, is scheduled to be sentenced late Wednesday afternoon.

“Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the primary driver behind the exploding number of drug-related deaths nationwide,” DEA Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to target individuals—from the wholesale distributor or the local street dealer—to bring justice to these victims and their grieving families.”

Th U.S. Attorney’s Office pledged to hold those distributing fentanyl responsible.

