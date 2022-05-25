Heavenly hosts community chair lift auction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - You could own a piece of Heavenly history! There’s a community auction planned as major construction is underway.

The ski resort’s North Bowl is getting a new chair lift. The current three person chairs have been in place since 1967. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit a handful of non-profits: The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe (https://bgclt.org/), Ski Run Community Park (https://www.cityofslt.us/1187/Ski-Run-Park), and EpicPromise Foundation (https://epicpromise.com/our-epicpromise/the-epicpromise-foundation/).

The auction is one day only on Friday June 3, beginning at noon. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Fortune says this is a wonderful way to make a difference, adding, “Having fun with it with a chair lift is just a great way to give back and I can just imagine all these chairs sitting in people’s backyards for barbecues and whatnot...and people sitting on these chairs, talking about riding that chair lift at Heavenly, one day a long time ago.”

Prices start at 150 dollars each and there are 97 chairs available. If you’re itching for magnificent views, the gondola opens Memorial Day weekend for sight-seeing and re-opens fulltime on June 18.

To register for the auction, head to: https://givergy.us/HeavenlyChairAuction/?controller=guest&action=checkRegistration&from=Register&method=phone and here is more information about the one day event: https://givergy.us/HeavenlyChairAuction/?controller=home.

