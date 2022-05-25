Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff to honor Texas shooting victims

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced all U.S. and State of Nevada flags be flown at half-staff to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“Our hearts are broken for the families and community in Uvalde, TX. We know this feeling in Nevada all too well, and this senseless loss of life is becoming all too common. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain the parents in Uvalde are experiencing,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are sending our love and support for the grieving community. As Governor, I have taken action to decrease gun violence in Nevada, and I’m committed to ensuring a future free from these tragedies.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Saturday at all federal government buildings in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

Latest News

Lamar Adams has been booked into the Washoe County jail and is facing open murder charges
Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of girlfriend
The scene of a fatal rollover on I-580 near College Parkway on Friday, May 20, 2022.
NHP: Driver in fatal Carson City rollover not wearing seatbelt
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Lyon County on May 15, 2022.
Sparks man identified in fatal Lyon County motorcycle crash
Young woman looks to become Reno's sixth female Eagle Scout.
A Girl on a mission to become Reno’s next female Eagle Scout