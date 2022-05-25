Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff to honor Texas shooting victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced all U.S. and State of Nevada flags be flown at half-staff to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“Our hearts are broken for the families and community in Uvalde, TX. We know this feeling in Nevada all too well, and this senseless loss of life is becoming all too common. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain the parents in Uvalde are experiencing,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are sending our love and support for the grieving community. As Governor, I have taken action to decrease gun violence in Nevada, and I’m committed to ensuring a future free from these tragedies.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Saturday at all federal government buildings in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Tonight, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Nevada lowered to half staff to honor the lives lost in Texas.



The grief and the pain of losing a loved one in a senseless act of violence never goes away. We’re sending our love to the families in Texas. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 25, 2022

