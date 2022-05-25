A Girl on a mission to become Reno’s next female Eagle Scout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It doesn’t take long after meeting 18-year-old Andie Lammel to recognize this is a girl on a mission. Just aske Dee Schafer-Whitten, co-founder of the non-profit, Soulful Seeds.

“Andie is a go getter. That girl has so much energy!”

Which is a good thing considering she is working toward a goal just five other girls in Reno have reached. Andie is trying to become the city’s sixth female Eagle Scout.

“It’s a very few and seldom to actually receive the Eagle award and Eagle Scout.

Three years ago, Lammel joined the Boy Scouts, specifically an all-female troop led by her father. She said the curriculum appealed more to her, but getting to the point where she could even be considered for Eagle Scout was not easy.

First, she had to overcome opposition from boys hesitant to let girls join the scouts.

Then, she had to pivot her project in just 24-hours when her original plan fell through. That’s when she reached out to Soulful Seeds.

“My goal was to make garden boxes specifically... ones that are handicapped accessible,” she said. “If I didn’t have a garden that I could give them to, it would be no point. So to work with Soulful Seeds has been a blessing in every way for me.”

The partnership was also a blessing for the non-profit.

“You know when you get youth involved in giving back like that it’s such an important case, we were thrilled,” Schafer-Whitten said.

It took more then 300 volunteer hours to get to this point. Lammel has also done it in half the time it takes most Eagle Scout applicants.

“You have to have the determination to do it all and not really pause and take a break.”

Andie says she has learned some valuable lessons, including learning how to be “rigidly flexible” and adapting when things do not go to plan.

“If you think about it, you know, to having lost a project, and then having turned around and gotten another project, and having to rewrite an entire proposal to an organization within 24 hours, It just shows you what her her passion and her leadership is,” Schafer-Whitten said.

It’s not official yet- Andie’s application is still being processed. But she has already made her mark helping Soulful Seeds with it’s own mission of helping others better themselves.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.