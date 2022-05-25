Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The death of a Fernley man found Saturday in Lake Lahontan is being investigated as suspicious, but details about what caused the death are not clear, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jimmy Lane, 38, was found floating near Blackbird Point about 4:40 p.m. on May 21, the sheriff’s office said.

Nevada park rangers and the sheriff’s office responded. Lane’s body was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Lake Lahontan is near Silver Springs.

