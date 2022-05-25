Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding runaway teen

Connor Leao was last seen on May 24, 2022 at Carson High School.
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teen. Connor Leao, 17, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Carson High School.

Leao is 6′2″ tall with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you’ve seen him call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2008.

