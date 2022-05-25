2nd suspect arrested in Dotty’s manager killing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a killing at a Las Vegas Dotty’s casino earlier this month.

James Holmes, 54, was arrested May 24 in connection with the incident that happened May 11. Holmes faces charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records.

According police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Dotty’s casino on 6100 block of West Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard.

Police said a woman inside the casino was playing a video poker machine when a man started playing next to her. The man stood up from his machine and grabbed the woman’s purse exiting out the front door, and getting into a waiting vehicle.

The manager of the casino, later identified as 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina, chased after the robbery suspect, police said. The suspect pulled a gun on the manager as she went to the rear of the car. The suspect then put the car in reverse and ran the woman over.

Holmes was not granted bail, according to court records. His next hearing is set for May 31.

The arrest comes after Samuel Schmid, the first suspect named in the killing, made his first court appearance in Clark County Tuesday after he was arrested in Riverside, Calif.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.