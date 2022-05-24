Advertisement

Reno man dies after 75-foot fall in Alpine County

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A climber from Reno was identified Monday in a fatal fall in Alpine County.

It happened Friday, May 20, 2022 in Woodfords Canyon.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old James Allen Brown was climbing and fell about 75 feet.

No one else was injured, the sheriff’s office reported. No other details about the incident were released.

WCSO: E-scooter rider at fault in crash with RPD vehicle

