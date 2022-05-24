Reno man dies after 75-foot fall in Alpine County

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A climber from Reno was identified Monday in a fatal fall in Alpine County.

It happened Friday, May 20, 2022 in Woodfords Canyon.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old James Allen Brown was climbing and fell about 75 feet.

No one else was injured, the sheriff’s office reported. No other details about the incident were released.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.