Advertisement

Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on a NYC subway.(NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a moving New York City subway train.

The NYPD says Andrew Abdullah is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot and killed late Sunday morning aboard a Q train near the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Abdullah and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Female suspects wanted in connection with a theft from the Kohl's in Carson City.
Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
Former Carson High School teacher under investigation

Latest News

Local Girl seeks Eagle Scout Rank
Local Girl seeks Eagle Scout Rank
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says
Need For Foster Families
Need For Foster Families
KOLO Cooks
KOLO Cooks
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial opens for Army reservist charged with storming Capitol