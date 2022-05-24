Minor injuries reported in Sparks crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon following a crash at a Sparks intersection.

According to police, the woman was making a left-hand turn at S. Rock Blvd. and Shaber Avenue when she was hit by a car. She had to be rescued, with first responders pulling off the doors of her SUV to get her out.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed briefly but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.