Minor injuries reported in Sparks crash

The scene of a crash at Rock Blvd. and Shaber Ave. Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
The scene of a crash at Rock Blvd. and Shaber Ave. Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon following a crash at a Sparks intersection.

According to police, the woman was making a left-hand turn at S. Rock Blvd. and Shaber Avenue when she was hit by a car. She had to be rescued, with first responders pulling off the doors of her SUV to get her out.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed briefly but has since reopened.

