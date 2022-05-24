Men sentenced in Sparks neighborhood attack

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men must serve jail time and complete an anger management program following a violent attack in a Sparks neighborhood last year.

Julius Rafael Lugo, Jr., Angelo Felipe Lugo, and Zachary Shawn Olvera have each been convicted of three counts of battery and one count of resisting a public officer.

The incident happened October 29, 2021 when the defendants were driving erratically through a neighborhood, the Sparks City Attorney’s Office said. The victims in the case were outside one of their homes and an argument took place between them and the defendants. The defendants left in the car, then later returned and started attacking the victims in front of one of the victim’s children.

According to the police report, during the attack, the defendants yelled racial slurs and also battered one of the victim’s wives who tried to break it up. Police were called and the defendants tried to run from the responding officer, the City Attorney’s Office said. All three were eventually detained.

Lugo, Jr., Lugo, and Olvera were sentenced May 19, 2022. Senior Assistant City Attorney Barrack Potter argued that the violent nature of the attack, coupled with the underlying motivation for the attack, warranted a substantial sentence.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute crimes of violence and stand up to defendants who attack others and use racial slurs,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan. “I hope this case serves as a warning that the City of Sparks will not tolerate these crimes and we want everyone in our community to feel safe.”

The Defendants were sentenced as follows:

Julius Rafael Lugo, Jr. will serve 145 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 180 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 360 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.

Angelo Felipe Lugo will serve 90 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 120 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 270 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.

Zachary Shawn Olvera will serve 90 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 120 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 270 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.

