KOLO Cooks: Shrimp Linguine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Johnathon Chapin is back in studio with a Shrimp Linguine in a Blood orange, lemon thyme cream sauce.

1 lb 16-20 shrimps peeled and deveined.

1 lb. linguine cooked and oiled

3 garlic cloves

1 bunch Thyme chopped

1 lemon

1 blood orange

1/2 cup white wine or broth

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Lemon Olive Oil

In a hot pan, and garlic. Brown. add shrimp salt and pepper. When shrimp is Halfway done. Deglaze pan with wine. Pull shrimp from pan. Add cream and the juice of the lemon and orange. Reduce by half. add thyme, more S+P to taste. put shrimp back in sauce. Add linguine. Put into bowl, squeeze remainder of lemon on top. Top to your liking, and VOILA! yummy shrimp spring dish in minutes!

