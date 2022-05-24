Advertisement

FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Court documents show the FBI is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi national, entered the U.S. in September 2020, and the FBI requested a search warrant for his phone records. The FBI stated in the documents it believes he wanted to smuggle people into the country to kill Bush, and he allegedly went to Dallas to conduct surveillance on the former president’s home, NBC News stated.

Shibab is in custody. The FBI stated in the search warrant application that it is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Female suspects wanted in connection with a theft from the Kohl's in Carson City.
Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City
The fire at the Rosewood Parks Apartments on May 21, 2022
RFD: Smoking to blame for east Reno apartment fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
Former Carson High School teacher under investigation

Latest News

Reno man dies after 75-foot fall in Alpine County
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal homes
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody