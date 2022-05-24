The boat ramps closed in Lake Tahoe this summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the holiday weekend coming up a lot of people are expected to be in Lake Tahoe for boating and other summer activities. There are a few boat ramps that will be closed this weekend that could impact their plans.

Because of the lack of precipitation, a majority of boat ramps in Lake Tahoe will be closed this summer for motorized vessels. Even with the winter weather we had just a few weeks ago, it only raised the lake about an inch. Tahoe’s Region Manager mentioned water levels would have to rise at least a for motorized vehicles to safely launch.

The boat ramps that will be closed this season are Sand Harbor, El Dorado, Kings Beach, and Tahoe Vista Recreation Area.

Allen Woodridge shared Tahoe’s current lake levels are the same as they were last June, he said,

“Right now, the lake is sitting at 6224.5 ‚that’s when we closed last year.

The storms we had over the winter weren’t enough to replenish Lake Tahoe, and we’re sitting at the same level and it’s no where near enough to be able to launch vessels safely without any ecological damage,” Woodridge explained.

Cave Rock is one of the ramps that will be open this season. It is recommended boaters prepare for open ramps to be busy.

For more information and boat launches that are open, click here.

