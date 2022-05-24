Advertisement

Arson at Carson City construction site under investigation

By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson incident at a construction site. Investigators say sometime during the weekend from 5 p.m. Friday May 20 to 8 a.m. Monday May 23, an unknown person or persons entered the Cinderlite gravel pit site on Goni Road between Research Way and E. College Parkway. According to CCSO, heavy construction equipment was tampered with, and one piece of equipment was set on fire. The damage reportedly amounts to around $25,000.

The Carson City Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the arson investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

