Skin Cancer prevention tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are reminding the people to keep skin safety in mind. Skin Cancer is the most common type of cancer and affects nearly one in five Americans in some form by the age of 70.

There are some warning signs to keep an eye out for. They include:

New pink to red bumps. They can sometimes be firm and shiny or scaly and crusted. They don’t go away on their own.

Moles, especially those that are new or change. They may have some pink or white in them and the shape is asymmetrical. Normal moles are usually symmetrical and the same color all around.

If you have any concerns, see your Dermatologist. The first step towards prevention is a skin check. Doctors also recommend clothing that has Ultraviolet Protective Factor (UPF) built in. Sunscreen is also recommended as is using it consistently. SPF 30 is usually enough for most people., but if you’re going to be out in the sun for a while 50 or higher is recommended.

You can find more information on Skin Cancer Awareness Month here.

