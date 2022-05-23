Advertisement

Motorcyclist identified in deadly Storey County crash

Henderson man identified as victim in deadly crash in Storey County.
Henderson man identified as victim in deadly crash in Storey County.(MGN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in Storey County. Investigators say 56-year-old Michael Lee Graham of Henderson died at the scene after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham reportedly hit a guardrail and was ejected from his bike while traveling north on State Route 341 near mile marker 7 on Saturday, May 15.

This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.), case #220500996. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car
Sparks Police Dept.
Three women injured in stabbing and shooting at Sparks nightclub
Female suspects wanted in connection with a theft from the Kohl's in Carson City.
Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus

Latest News

Arson at Carson City construction site under investigation
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Use the ABC's of skin when looking at a problem area.
Reno mom survives melanoma, wants to spread awareness
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox virus
What is Monkey Pox?