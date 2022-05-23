Motorcyclist identified in deadly Storey County crash

STOREY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in Storey County. Investigators say 56-year-old Michael Lee Graham of Henderson died at the scene after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham reportedly hit a guardrail and was ejected from his bike while traveling north on State Route 341 near mile marker 7 on Saturday, May 15.

This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.), case #220500996. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us

