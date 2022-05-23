Heat safety becomes a concern as temperatures continue to rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We haven’t seen triple digit temperatures yet this year but they are on the way.

“We are looking at temps reaching the low 90s by Wednesday,” said Senior Meteorologist Eden Weishahn of NWS Reno.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Reno was when in 2007 when it was 108 degrees, and Weishahn says its possible we could get there this year.

“It’s certainly a possibility. Last year we saw some incredible temperatures across the pacific northwest and into British Columbia. They were seeing record temperatures,” she remarked.

The heat certainly doesn’t have to set records to be a serious concern, as Adam Heinz of REMSA Health tells us.

“We have had calls about kids being left in a vehicle,” he explained. “They have been in really bad shape experiencing hyperthermia.”

There are different levels of severity that can come from too much exposure to the heat, with the most severe being the heat stroke.

Two American children have already died of heat stroke this year, and over 900 have been killed in that manner since 1998.

“We are urging people to not leave children, pets, or elderly people in vehicles,” Weishahn reiterated.

Temperatures can rise 20 degrees in just ten minutes inside of cars, so even though it’s not going to be 100 degrees this week, that doesn’t apply to the inside of your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.