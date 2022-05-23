Beer Homers, Plates Four in 5-4 Aces Victory Over Aviators

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A stout performance from Seth Beer paired with a solid start from Tyler Gilbert was the perfect pairing in the Reno Aces’ (22-20) 5-4 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (22-20) to close out the six-game homestand Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

With today’s victory, the Aces have won back-to-back series for the first time this season and claim a 7-5 advantage over the Las Vegas Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Beer opened Reno’s scoring with a longball for the second-straight game. It was a three-run shot to deep right-center in the bottom of the first for a 3-0 lead on Sunday. Beer later added another run with a sacrifice fly to center in the second frame for a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth, the Aces added an insurance run when Buddy Kennedy delivered an RBI single to left for a 5-1 lead.

Gilbert (2-1) earned the win on the mound for the Aces after tossing six innings of one-run ball on four hits and striking out two batters.

The Aviators made a three-run bid in the ninth, but Miguel Aguilar entered the game in relief and shut the door with a scoreless ninth allowing no hits and striking out a batter to earn his fourth save.

Kennedy (2-for-4, RBI), Braden Bishop (2-for-4) and Dominic Fletcher (2-for-3, R) all recorded multi-hit games against Las Vegas Sunday. Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 26 games with his two-hit game.

Relievers Mack Lemieux and Jesus Liranzo held the line and dealt a combined two shutout innings, allowing one hit and struck out a batter.

Aces Notables:

Seth Beer: 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R.

Tyler Gilbert: (W), 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 K’s.

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, RBI.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-3, R, and extended his hitting streak to 26 games.

Braden Bishop: 2-for-4.

Miguel Aguilar: (S), 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.

Jesus Liranzo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K’s.

The Reno Aces will hit the road and head to Oklahoma and play the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a six-game series on Tuesday, May 24. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.