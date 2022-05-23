Advertisement

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

FILE - The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law,...
FILE - The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law, which was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for DeSantis and the Republican-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work under the Constitution’s free speech guarantee.

“Put simply, with minor exceptions, the government can’t tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it,” said Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, in the opinion. “We hold that it is substantially likely that social media companies — even the biggest ones — are private actors whose rights the First Amendment protects.”

The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law, which was signed by DeSantis in 2021. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as generally liberal in outlook and hostile to ideas outside of that viewpoint, especially from the political right.

“Some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in American history,” DeSantis said during a May 2021 bill-signing ceremony. “One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas.”

The appeals panel disagreed, with Judge Newsom writing that Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others are “engaged in constitutionally protected expressive activity when they moderate and curate the content that they disseminate on their platforms.”

There was no immediate response to emails Monday afternoon from DeSantis’ press secretary or communications director on the ruling. DeSantis is running for reelection this year and eyeing a potential run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. He was the first governor to sign a bill like this into law, although similar ones have been proposed in other states.

_____

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman in Washington and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car
Sparks Police Dept.
Three women injured in stabbing and shooting at Sparks nightclub
Female suspects wanted in connection with a theft from the Kohl's in Carson City.
Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi

Latest News

A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
What’s next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
FILE - A contractor said her growing personal concerns about climate change made it...
Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate