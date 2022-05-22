Reno Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in North Reno.

It happened around 9:20 Saturday night on Stead Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. in Stead.

Reno Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the male motorcyclist down in the street and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators say speed may be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

