MiLB partnership with Marvel gives Aces new, fun look this weekend

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday night’s Reno Aces game allowed players and fans to have an experience they’ve only dreamed about since they were kids: becoming a super hero.

“It’s an opportunity for them to interact with Marvel and super heroes and also bring baseball into it,” said Reno Aces Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Vince Ruffino. “(We’re) engaging our local community and trying to build out baseball in Reno. It’s year one of a three year partnership with Minor League Baseball and Marvel that is going to be dedicated to bringing super heroes to different markets over the course of the next three years. There’s a lot of exciting things happening through our partnership.”

The most noticeable change Saturday was a new Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness jersey the team wore. It’s unclear if the Aces used Dr. Strange’s powers of casting spells on the Las Vegas Aviators. The boys from the Biggest Little City won the game in the new threads 5-4.

The sleek design of the jersey begged the question: how did the Aces get involved with such an iconic brand?

“We’ve been in constant communication with the Marvel design team,” said Ruffino. “We’re actually working on some things that will be released later this year for next year to only deepen our partnership. We also have a digital comic book for fans this year that’s been produced by Marvel to tell the story of the Defender of the Diamond Series and why this is happening across 100 minor league stadiums this year.”

The fan experience also saw a change.

“We had special hot dogs, hamburgers, dessert items for fans, alcoholic drinks as well for the adults to take advantage of that were all inspired by Marvel superheroes and the cinematic universe that has really captivated America,” concluded Ruffino.

