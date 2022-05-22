Highlights and scores from 2022 state baseball, softball tournaments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Highlights and scores from this season’s baseball and softball state tournaments in Nevada.
Baseball:
5A: Basic 16, Bishop Gorman 7.
4A: Shadow Ridge 5, Legacy 1.
3A: Virgin Valley 12, Truckee 6.
2A: The Meadows 10, Yerington 0.
1A: Indian Springs 14, Virginia City 4.
Softball:
5A: Green Valley 8, Douglas 2.
4A: Bishop Gorman 14, Silverado 2.
3A: Fernley 7, Virgin Valley 6.
2A: Needles 10, Pershing County 0.
1A: Wells 15, Pahranagat Valley 14.
