Highlights and scores from 2022 state baseball, softball tournaments

Fernley, Wells softball teams bring home only titles from North
Fernley, Wells softball teams bring home only titles from North(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Highlights and scores from this season’s baseball and softball state tournaments in Nevada.

Baseball:

5A: Basic 16, Bishop Gorman 7.

4A: Shadow Ridge 5, Legacy 1.

3A: Virgin Valley 12, Truckee 6.

2A: The Meadows 10, Yerington 0.

1A: Indian Springs 14, Virginia City 4.

Softball:

5A: Green Valley 8, Douglas 2.

4A: Bishop Gorman 14, Silverado 2.

3A: Fernley 7, Virgin Valley 6.

2A: Needles 10, Pershing County 0.

1A: Wells 15, Pahranagat Valley 14.

