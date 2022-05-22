Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A lot of emotions Saturday, as alumni, staff, and current students say goodbye to original site of Procter Hug High School.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, seeing the school as it is, as it was, and now everything transporting to the new school,” said Ken Howard, Proctor Hug High Hall-of-Famer, class of 1970.

Howard reflected on his time at Hug HS, as part of the second ever graduating class to come out of Hug High, “From the moment the doors opened until graduation, everything was new, pristine; just a joy to be the foundation of what was to come there after.”

“This school was built in 1968, and there are a lot of folks and families that are engrained in this community that have come through the halls of Hug High School,” said Jason Aytes, Assistant Principal at Hug HS.

Current staff, former staff, alumni, and anyone who has fond memories of Hug High got to roam around campus and even sign a farewell note on the library career center wall.

“This school is kinda my heart and soul, I am very proud of this place, I’m proud of the kids that come through here, this is something to me that I hold very dear, and I hope its something that we can continue growing as we go to the new school,” said Aytes.

A bittersweet day for all who love Hug High, knowing that this new campus is a fresh start and an opportunity to carry on the legacy of what it means to be a Procter Hug Hawk.

“Its a brand new beginning, we’re going to have more students, and we have to teach them what Hug High School is all about,” said Sandra Feyersinger, Hug High staff member since 2009.

“They have to continue the legacy, the community, coming together there is such a variety of backgrounds and thats what we’re known for, and we want that same community at the new place,” said Elisa Lara, Hugh High class of 2009.

Procter Hug High School students will attend classes at the new campus starting this fall.

