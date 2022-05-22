Advertisement

4 babies admitted to SC hospital due to formula shortage

The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI, KVVU, WMC, HOUSE TV, TWITTER, ABBOTT HANDOUT, DIANA TORRES)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:30 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four babies are in a Charleston, South Carolina, hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently.

One of the babies had to be sent to the hospital because it was given homemade formula. That is why parents should not water down formula or make their own, WCSC reports.

According to officials, the other three babies had to go to the hospital due to intolerances or allergies because their parents haven’t been able to find formulas that worked for them.

“The majority of what we’ve seen is when patients are on specialized formulas for feeding intolerance or milk protein allergies or something specific related to their disease state, and they try an alternative and it doesn’t go well,” said Pediatric Clinical Dietitian Kristi Fogg at Shawn Jenkins.

Fogg says those babies will be throwing up, or are not growing, because they are not tolerating the alternative formula.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car
Sparks Police Dept.
Three women injured in stabbing and shooting at Sparks nightclub

Latest News

President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a...
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
Highlights and scores from 2022 state baseball, softball tournaments
Highlights and scores from 2022 state baseball, softball tournaments
Rudy Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the House committee, which has interviewed nearly...
AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee
Title 42 is a public health provision that denies migrants a chance to request asylum on...
Judge blocks plan to lift Title 42 immigration policy