Truckee Meadows Community College celebrates the Class of 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is celebrating its Class of 2022. Graduates and their loved ones gathered in the student center at the Dandini Campus to honor the nearly 14,000 graduates.

Professors lined up to congratulate their former students as they receive their degrees, including: associate degrees, certificates of achievement, and some bachelors degrees.

”These particular graduates demonstrated courage and resilience because they achieved their degrees and certificates during a pandemic; it’s fantastic,really fantastic, so congratulations TMCC Class of 2022,″ said Karin Hilgersom, TMCC President.

This years graduating class was filled with special stories, like Angie Ruiz, who earned her Associate Degree in Science and just finished a dental assistant program at TMCC, a feat that alone takes hard work and determination, but Ruiz only moved to the U.S. 5 years ago, leaving her home country of Nicaragua.

“At the beginning, it was very hard, I didn’t speak any English when I started my senior year of High School, it was the hardest part of my life,“ said Ruiz.

Ruiz, her mom and brothers moved to the U.S. to be reunited with her dad, who, has been working in the Reno area for over 20 years to provide for his family. Making Friday morning’s ceremony that more special.

“I literally wanted cry when I walked off because I feel like they are so proud of me and when I finish the walk, they hugged me and say, ‘I’m so proud of you, girl,” said Ruiz.

“I feel very happy, first thanks to God, thanks to my daughter for all the effort she puts in I know its not an easy accomplishment,“ said Jerma Ruiz, Angie’s mom.

A day of celebration, that started with the graduates walking across the stage and joining their families to continue celebrating elsewhere, for this milestone accomplishment.

