Tahoe National Forest fire remains 20 acres

A picture from the scene of the Golden Fire in the Tahoe National Forest.
A picture from the scene of the Golden Fire in the Tahoe National Forest.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Golden Fire in the Tahoe National Forest remains at 20 acres Saturday morning and containment increased to 70 percent, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

No structures have been lost but California 49 Marysville Road and Ridge Road in Sierra County.

The fire is about 2 miles southwest of Camptonville, Calif.

“Overnight, fire behavior moderated and crews continued to mop up remaining heat found interior of containment lines,” the Forest Service said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

