Pedestrian hit outside crosswalk on Pyramid Way in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Pyramid Way outside of a crosswalk Friday night and the Sparks Police Department wants to talk to any witnesses.

It happened about 9:28 p.m. Police said the driver who they did not identify was going north on Pyramid Way when the driver hit the pedestrian near G Street.

Police arrived to find the pedestrian, described only as male, in the street. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Anyone who saw it are asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

