Night in the Country Raffle to help pets

Dog waits for his owner to take him for a walk.
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - You can win a chance to attend a three day country music festival called “Night in the Country” and help animals at the same time.  

The package for the July 21 through 23 Festival in Yerington is worth $615.

All proceeds benefit the Shakespeare Animal Fund.

The local non-profit helps pay emergency veterinary bills for pet owners whose dogs and cats are suffering because their owners don’t have enough money.  

The raffle is called “Shakespeare Animal Fund’s Night in the Country Raffle”.

Performers include Dustin Lynch, Chris Young, and Tracy Lawrence.

”We have two campsites with four general admission tickets so there will be two winners.

Each winner will get a camp site and two GA tickets,” said Shakespeare Animal Fund Board Member, Jeff Frost.

You can buy ten tickets for $10, 60 for $50, and 100 for $80.

Click here for a link to buy raffle tickets, to donate to this cause directly, or to fill-out an application to ask for help to pay a veterinary medical bill you can’t afford.

