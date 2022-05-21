Advertisement

Mountain West to eliminate 2-division format in football

Mountain West Logo
Mountain West Logo(AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season.

The conference has announced that the two teams with the highest winning percentage will compete in the league championship game.

The decision came two days after the NCAA threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determine their champions and the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format. The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season. A scheduling model and tiebreaking procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

